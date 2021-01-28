Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 30,019 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,019 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 185,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VVR stock remained flat at $$4.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.