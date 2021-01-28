Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 7,343 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,002,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,507 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth $20,263,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 51.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,332,000 after acquiring an additional 911,393 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

AES traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $24.34. 264,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,088. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

