Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Down 7.5%

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.03 and last traded at $48.75. Approximately 6,510,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 3,116,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.