Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $33.45. 2,032,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,877,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upgraded Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.76.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 244.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $373,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,533 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.