Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4803 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:CNI traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

