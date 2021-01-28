Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,892 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $116.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

