Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$509.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$506.00 to C$509.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$445.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$435.69.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

Shares of CP stock traded up C$23.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$447.01. The stock had a trading volume of 173,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,292. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.12 billion and a PE ratio of 26.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$482.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$445.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$411.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.