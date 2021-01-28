Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$490.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$506.00 to C$509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$485.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$435.69.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CP traded up C$23.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$447.01. The stock had a trading volume of 173,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$445.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$411.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$482.74.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.