Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $393.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $411.00 to $393.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.
Shares of CP traded up $11.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.64. 9,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Frank Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 175,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after buying an additional 184,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
