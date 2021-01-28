Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $393.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $411.00 to $393.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Shares of CP traded up $11.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.64. 9,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Frank Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 175,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after buying an additional 184,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

