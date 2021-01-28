Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to $509.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $506.00 to $509.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $13.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.74. 29,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.74. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

