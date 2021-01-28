Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $490.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from $500.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.95% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.14.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $17.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $347.65. The stock had a trading volume of 85,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,984. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.34 and its 200 day moving average is $314.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

