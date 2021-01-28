Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $490.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from $500.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.95% from the company’s previous close.
CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.14.
Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $17.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $347.65. The stock had a trading volume of 85,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,984. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.34 and its 200 day moving average is $314.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
