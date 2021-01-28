Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $505.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from $500.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.62.

NYSE:CP traded up $13.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $343.74. 29,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,984. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.74. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

