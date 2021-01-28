Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $505.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from $500.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.91% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.62.
NYSE:CP traded up $13.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $343.74. 29,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,984. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.74. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
