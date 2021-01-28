Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CP. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Shares of CP stock opened at $330.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.74. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

