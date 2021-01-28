Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CP. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.
Shares of CP stock opened at $330.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.74. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
