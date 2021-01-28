Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $349.95 and last traded at $347.05. 543,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 318,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.14.

The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after acquiring an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

