Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,918 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after buying an additional 973,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 637.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 706,411 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after buying an additional 657,264 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,170,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after buying an additional 651,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 167.2% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 452,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 283,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,753. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99.

