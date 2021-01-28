Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 814,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 360,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 1,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at $314,247.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.81. 9,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. TheStreet raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.