Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 215 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $20.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $543.92. 151,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,630,150. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $522.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

