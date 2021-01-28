Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 384 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,090,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $94,102,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $9.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.38.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.