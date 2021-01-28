Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 8,730 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,457,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 545,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,521,000.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

