Canal Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after buying an additional 696,521 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 103.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of American Tower by 574.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American Tower by 73.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,645,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.82. 29,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,858. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.00. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

