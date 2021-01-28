Canal Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,562 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 221,408 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 464,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,471,000 after acquiring an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $54,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $6.83 on Thursday, reaching $232.08. 26,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.52 and its 200-day moving average is $247.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

