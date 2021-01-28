Canal Capital Management LLC Has $44.07 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 16.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $44,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $4.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,868. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $213.66. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.68 and its 200-day moving average is $195.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

