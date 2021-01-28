Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,749,570. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

