Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after buying an additional 716,092 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $8.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.95. 205,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,513,177. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The company has a market cap of $278.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.