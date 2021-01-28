Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 3,634 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

VIG stock traded up $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $140.87. 103,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,211. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

