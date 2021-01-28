Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 1,318 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $163.87 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

