Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 226 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,570,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,051,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,433,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 561.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,244,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,153.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,179.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,047.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $823.08.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.