Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 2,520 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 11,224.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

