Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $481,692,000 after buying an additional 633,761 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,503,000 after buying an additional 430,296 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.87.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

