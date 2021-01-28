Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 1,209,742 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,213,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209,742 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $426,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

AAPL opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

