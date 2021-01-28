Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 1,787 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 152,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $2,168,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

SYY opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,028.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

