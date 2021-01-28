Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 528 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $428.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.