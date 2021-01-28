Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Shares of 33,575 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $59.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $317,068.00. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,593 shares of company stock worth $3,170,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

