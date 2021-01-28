Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780,646 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 160,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

