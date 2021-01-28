Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stake in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,800 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in XP were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of XP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of XP by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,849,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,379,000 after purchasing an additional 274,920 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of XP by 12.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of XP by 18.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 39,667 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XP alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XP opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. XP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that XP Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP).

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.