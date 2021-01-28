Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,087 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.22% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $67.20 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

