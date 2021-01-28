Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,296,000 after purchasing an additional 647,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,860,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,725,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 915,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,207,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after buying an additional 207,472 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $118.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

