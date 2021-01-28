Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.