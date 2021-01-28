Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $155.85 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $170.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

