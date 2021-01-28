Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,399,000 after buying an additional 340,279 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $757,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group stock opened at $131.55 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $159.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of -199.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

