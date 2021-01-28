Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

DLR opened at $149.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

