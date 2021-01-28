Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.21 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 143.2% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,808 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,801,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,032,000 after purchasing an additional 579,792 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 111.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,307,000 after purchasing an additional 484,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,921,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.