Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Align Technology by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Align Technology by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 134,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

In other news, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,557,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,364 shares of company stock worth $20,375,194. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $509.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.14. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $579.50. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

