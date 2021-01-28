Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.62 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

NYSE PEG opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

