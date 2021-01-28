Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $143.84 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $406.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

