Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,331 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.43% of Fluidigm worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $151,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $24,188,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 16.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $449.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.