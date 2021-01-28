Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,365,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,348,000 after buying an additional 123,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

