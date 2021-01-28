Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $2.18 Million in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 35.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 182.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $26.99.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.87 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

