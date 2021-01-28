Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,996,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $64.36.

