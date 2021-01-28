Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,188 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,423,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 56.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 313,423 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $142.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,294.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $153.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.49.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.